Patricia Ann ‘Pat’ Smith McGlothlin

Patricia Ann “Pat” Smith McGlothlin, 87, of Dublin, Va., passed on Sunday, March 26, 2017.

She was born Oct. 13, 1929, in Salem, Ohio, and was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley Crockett Smith Sr. and Edra Morgan Smith; husband R.D. “Dirty” McGlothlin; brother Stanley Crockett “Bud” Smith Jr.; and nephew Dennis Stanley Smith.

Pat will be remembered for her positive outlook on life, her boisterous laughter and her kindness toward all and, especially, by those who loved her, including her children and spouse/significant other, Karen and Allan Hall of Gum Spring, Va., Dan L. McGlothlin of Dublin and Kim Christopoulos of Christiansburg, Va.; many special and beloved extended family members; her bridge club and garden club ladies; and, especially, all the children in her extended family.

Pat worked at Farm Credit prior to her marriage, and then as a teacher’s aide at Northwood Elementary School in Pulaski, Va. She was also a secretary in the science department at Pulaski County High School, however, her most important job was as a wife and mother.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Stevens Funeral Home, with Pastor Sean Couch officiating. Memorials may be made to Hunters for the Hungry, P.O. Box 304, Big Island VA 24526 or Hahn Horticulture Gardens at VT, 200 Garden Lane (0915), Blacksburg VA 24061.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on March 29, 2017.

