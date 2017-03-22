Oweeda Gearheart Conner

Oweeda Gearheart Conner, 93, of Pulaski, Va., was allowed to “go home” Monday, March 20, 2017.

She was born May 27, 1923, in Floyd County, Va., to the late Curtis and Pearl Gearheart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Tex Conner; special sons David Vernon Conner and William Earl Conner; brothers Lynwood, Wayne and Lewis Gearheart of Floyd, Va.; and special sister Ethelene Vest of Pilot, Va.

She was a hardworking homemaker all of her life. She loved to bake and cook for her family. She also sewed, loved her flowers and had many gardens that she used to can fruits and vegetables to feed her family. She was a member of Dora Highway Baptist Church, and loved the people there. She was always willing to help her neighbors and run with her children.

She is survived by son and daughter-in-law Tony and Sabrina Conner of Dublin, Va.; daughters and sons-in-law Brenda and Larry Pickett of Lynchburg, Va., and Thelma and Doug Ratcliff of Pulaski; daughters-in-law Bonnie Mays of Christiansburg, Va., and Sue Conner of Pulaski; grandchildren Todd Conner, Tammy Conner, Wendy and Charlie Roope, and Matt and Sandy Conner, all of Pulaski, Bud and Christine Pickett of Rustburg, Va., Rusty Pickett and Maggie of Woodbridge, Va., Douglas Ratcliff II of Roanoke, Va., Sonny Ratcliff of New York, N.Y., Shannon and Brett Downey, and Emily and Thomas Gravley of Pulaski, Lucas and Amy Conner of Clifton Forge, Va., and Jennifer and Jeff Capehart of Christiansburg; 23 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Family will gather at the home of Doug and Thelma Ratcliff on Route 11 in Pulaski. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dora Highway Baptist Church in Pulaski. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Seagle Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Seagle Funeral Home, with interment following at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com .

Arrangements are by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

March 22, 2017

