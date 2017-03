Old Pros sponsoring benefit swing dance at NRCC

Old Pros sponsoring benefit swing dance at NRCC

The Old Pros Big Band Orchestra of New River Community College is sponsoring a benefit Swing Dance 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday in T.J. Anderson Student Lounge in Martin Hall on the Dublin campus.

Admission is free. Donations will be accepted for NRCC Educational Foundation.

Under the direction of Dean Chiapetto, the band plays music from the heyday of the Big Band Era, as well as today’s modern sounds.

Written by: Editor on March 9, 2017.

Comments

comments