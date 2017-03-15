NRV Red Cross desperately needs volunteers

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

“We’re in desperate, desperate need of volunteers,” says Sherri Dillow, senior volunteer specialist for the New River Valley branch of the Red Cross.

She says fewer individuals volunteer in rural areas because they tend to think they’re always ready to lend a helping hand if disaster strikes their community. But she believes the Red Cross can make one a “stronger volunteer.”

She also thinks some may not volunteer because they don’t think there’s any way they can help. But Dillow says Red Cross volunteers have many options.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on March 15, 2017.

Comments

comments