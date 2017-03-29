NRV chorus plans interactive spring revue

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Theatergoers won’t be able to attend “The Fabulous ’50s Meet the Psychedelic ’60s” without dancing or tapping a foot, according to members of the New River Valley Community Chorus.

“And we’re certainly going to encourage that,” affirms Lynn Loftus, who has directed the chorus for almost three decades.

The chorus’ spring revue is 7:30 p.m. April 8 and 3 p.m. April 9 at the historic Pulaski Theatre. This is the chorus’ first revue at the theatre in two years.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on March 29, 2017.

Comments

comments