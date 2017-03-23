NRV CARES names new executive director

CHRISTIANSBURG – Juli Dellorso has been named executive director for NRV CARES by the organization’s board of directors.

“Juli is a good fit for our exceptional team at NRV CARES. She is a go-getter with experience in non-profit networking and development. She brings a new dimension to our team, and I speak for the board when I say we are excited to see NRV CARES benefit from her energy and passion for our mission,” says Deb Syndor, NRV CARES board chair.

Dellorso’s background uniquely positions her to assume this post, as NRV CARES’ seventh executive director. With significant experience in non-profit development management, fundraising, community development and public relations, Dellorso will advance the organization’s current strategic plan and guide NRV CARES future endeavors into community action to protect children from abuse and strengthen families.

Written by: Editor on March 23, 2017.

