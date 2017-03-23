No bond in ‘shake-and-bake’ meth lab

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Fairlawn man charged in connection with a “shake-and-bake” methamphetamine lab will not be getting out of jail pending his April preliminary hearing.

Although Christopher Adam Bailey, 24, has no prior felony convictions, the fact he has been convicted for failing to appear in court was a factor in Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch’s decision not to grant bond.

Finch said a legal presumption against bond in Bailey’s case was not rebutted by defense evidence. He cited the risk of Bailey not appearing in court and the potential danger Bailey’s release would pose to the public for his ruling.

