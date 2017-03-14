Newbern museum reopens with new exhibit, speaker

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Winter break is over for the Wilderness Road Regional Museum in Newbern. It reopened today with a new exhibit, and the season’s first event is scheduled for Sunday when Dr. Jim Glanville presents “William Preston and the Making of America.”

Glanville will be speaking on Virginia’s role in establishing a nationally accepted model for local governments. William Preston served as a land surveyor for Fincastle, Botetourt and Montgomery counties before his death in 1783.

Written by: Editor on March 14, 2017.

