Name change approved for 114 bridge

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Pulaski County supervisors have given their seal of approval to naming the Peppers Ferry/Route 114 bridge in Fairlawn the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The board of supervisors voted Monday night to approve the naming of the bridge and put $500 toward signage. Montgomery County recently adopted similar measures for the bridge the two counties share. The Virginia General Assembly passed the measure in House Bill No. 1741.

The bridge between Pulaski and Montgomery counties will be home to signage posting the names of six local Vietnam veterans who did not make it back from the war: Floyd Spencer, Marion Runion, Carl Gibson, Leonard Lee, Raymond Kilby and Phillip Long.

March 2, 2017.

