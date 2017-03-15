Murder charge advances, but not arson

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Three of four charges advanced to the grand jury Tuesday in the July murder of a Lilydale man, found dead inside his burning home in July.

Charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony were certified against Daniel Ray James, 52, of Little Creek Road. An arson charge was dismissed, but the prosecution could still seek to re-instate the charge by presenting evidence directly to the grand jury.

During Tuesday’s preliminary hearing, Dr. Eli Goodman, an assistant chief medical examiner in Roanoke, said 67-year-old Roger Warren Roope died from a shotgun blast to the face. Although Roope’s body was burned beyond recognition, Goodman said it was evident the fire followed the victim’s death.

