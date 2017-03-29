Ms. Virginia Senior America Pageant orientation offered

The Ms. Virginia Senior America Pageant program, in their 34th year, is again providing a free contestant orientation for Virginia senior women who are 60 “or better,” have plenty of pizzazz, and believe they possess maturity’s inner beauty.

If that’s you, you can become part of an amazing group of talented and caring women.

The first step is to attend the free 2017 Ms. Virginia Senior America Pageant orientation April 19 in Falls Church. Attendees learn what is needed to be a contestant, and how to best showcase their talent and inform of their life experience. You will meet and be guided by former contestants throughout the process, including later rehearsals leading to the pageant. Pageant participation brings to contestants a new world of on-going after-pageant activities (pageant winner or not) that ensures a path to newfound friends, rich performance opportunities and many other rewarding activities.

To attend the orientation, call 703-549-7012 or email ms.virginia.senior.america@gmail before April 12.

The pageant is June 30 in Falls Church. The winner will represent Virginia at the national Ms. Senior America Pageant in Atlantic City, N.J.

Written by: Editor on March 29, 2017.

