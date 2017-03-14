More than 1,100 high school students visit NRCC

More than 1,100 students from nine high schools in the New River Valley recently attended a Career Pathways Consortium Career Day at New River Community College.

Career Day gave 10th grade students the opportunity to learn about different careers through presentations given by local professionals. The presentation sessions covered topics ranging from cyber security to performing arts and architecture to social work. Students chose in advance two sessions to attend.

This year, 28 business and industry professionals volunteered their time to speak to students.

