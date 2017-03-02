Middle school students create comfort kits for disaster victims

When summer floods devastated parts of West Virginia last summer, Grace Bailey did her research.

“That really hit close to home because a lot of my family is from West Virginia. They’ve always donated through the Red Cross, and my parents have always given blood. So, when that flood happened, I just wanted to help,” explained the Pulaski Middle School eighth grader.

After doing some online research, Bailey contacted Sherri Dillow, the local Red Cross representative. Then she contacted Teresa Taylor, a Pulaski Middle guidance counselor, and told her she would like to organize a Red Cross Club within the school.

