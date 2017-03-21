Mary Sue Collins Finn

Mary Sue Collins Finn, 73, of Dublin, Va., passed away Monday, March 20, 2017, at the Commonwealth Assisted Living Facility in Fairlawn, Va.

Born Oct. 31, 1943, in Giles County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Nellie Collins Akers. Her husband, Lebron Howard Finn Sr., daughter Lisa Kay Bowles and brother Robert Collins also preceded her in death.

She was a member of the Dublin Baptist Church. She retired from Sears.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Mary Ann and Wes Largen of Dublin, son Lebron Howard Finn Jr. of Dublin; grandchildren Scott Largen, Kayla Bowles and Clay Bowles; great-grandson Landyn Bowles; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Saford and Dee Finn, Caroline Caldwell, and Elizabeth and Garfield Goad, all of Pulaski, Va., and Betty Collins of Roanoke, Va.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, with Pastor Dennis Jones officiating. Interment will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery, Dublin. The family will receive friends one hour before service time Wednesday at the funeral home. The family will also receive friends and guests at the home of Mary Ann and Wes Largen. The family expresses its appreciation to the staff at Commonwealth Assisted Living Facility of Radford for their special care, and Dr. David Campbell of Dublin.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, is handling the arrangements for the family.

