Mary Louise Coalson Jackaway

Mary Louise Coalson Jackaway, 97, of Clearwater, Fla., and formerly of Pulaski, Va., died Saturday, March 25, 2017.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Seagle Funeral Home. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

