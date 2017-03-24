Marketplace Makeover: Chamber event recharges for fifth season

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

The emphasis will be on produce rather than entertainment when the Marketplace returns in May.

“Most people don’t view the Marketplace as a farmers market. They see it as free entertainment. We need to get it back to being a marketplace for numerous reasons – not only because eating local is healthy, but it’s good for our economy,” Peggy White, executive director of the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, told Pulaski’s town council this week.

She explained that the stage and tent will be relocated closer to the caboose outside the historic Pulaski Train Depot, where farm produce will be sold every Tuesday beginning in mid-May.

“We’re going to have bands only once a month so that we have a toned-down event, and people are more intent on focusing on their shopping,” White said.

Local schools will be the focus for the May 16 opening. Featured acts include Pulaski County High School’s jazz band, Dublin Middle School choir and the PCHS theatrical arts department. In addition, the high school’s culinary arts department will be cooking something up for those who attend.

White said there will only be two food vendors in the fifth season, “and whoever those food vendors are, [they] have to buy 25 percent of their product sold at the marketplace from the producers.”

This change is another element in the chamber of commerce’s initiative to ensure the Marketplace is supporting the producers who sell their goods there each Tuesday.

She told council that the chamber has put a lot of time and energy into deciding how to revamp the Marketplace. “You know, it’s been four years, and after four years, like any business, you’ve got to recharge.”

The Marketplace is open Tuesdays to avoid competing with other regional farmers markets that typically open on Saturday.

White said a Blacksburg producer might make $1,500 on a Saturday. “That’s a lot to compete with. That’s why we do it on Tuesdays,” she added.

She reported that producers “weren’t making last year what they should have been making,” but she thanked Mayor Nick Glenn for coming with an idea for subsidizing producers through sponsorships. Foods purchased through this system will be delivered to food banks.

