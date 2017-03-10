Manna from Heaven

by Pat Farrell

Have you ever been so financially stretched that you had absolutely no idea how you were going to make it? Then suddenly, you received a forgotten refund check or found $5 in the pocket of an old coat? Have you ever asked yourself, “How on earth did I make it all these years?” Yet when you look back in desolate times, somehow … you always made it.

The Israelites made it, too. They made it right through the desert to the Promised Land. Even though they grumbled, mumbled and were frightened and angry, the Lord loved and tended to their needs the entire way.

God sent them manna from heaven. Manna comes from the word, “What is it?” The Israelites had never seen anything like it. Manna looked like dew on the ground, which always gave them exactly what they needed. God provided their nourishment until the very day that they could provide food for themselves.

What makes you think He won’t provide for you when you cross the desert? Look back and see all of the dew on your grass. When your hand reached into your pocket, did you think, “What is this?” When that letter came in the mail, did you know what it was?

Each of us has our own “desert to cross,” and each of us has the Lord to provide for our way, even when we grumble, mumble and when we are frightened and angry. He has been, is and always will be with us.

Do not be afraid. Expect manna from heaven.

“The day after the Passover, that very day, they ate some of the produce of the land, unleavened bread and roasted grain. The manna stopped the day after they ate this food from the land, there was no longer any manna for the Israelites, but that year they ate of the produce of Canaan.” Joshua 5:11-12

Pat Farrell is a CEP life coach and certified lay minister for the Wytheville District United Methodist Church She can be reached at pat@patfarrellcoach.com or 276-223-8210.

