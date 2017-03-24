Mandy Michelle Bentley Smith

Mandy Michelle Bentley Smith, age 37 of Pulaski, Va. passed away Monday, March 20, 2017 at UVA Medical Center.

Born May 30, 1979 in Radford, Va., she was the daughter of Jerry Lee Bentley and the late Marie Elizabeth Montgomery Bentley.

She is survived by her children, Skyler Joseph Bentley and Dakota Michael Smith of Pulaski, Va.; father, Jerry Lee Bentley of Pulaski, Va.; fiancé, Richard Moser of Pulaski, Va.; sister, Jodie Marie Bentley and daughter, Maddy, of Pulaski, Va.; aunt, Cindy Lee Worrell of Pulaski, Va., and special friend, Franny.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at noon at Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, Va. Interment will follow at the Thornspring Cemetery, Pulaski, Va.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Saturday at the Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va. is handling arrangements for the family.

