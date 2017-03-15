Man given 8 years to address drug use

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Dublin man who admits drugs are a major factor in his criminal behavior will have eight years to address the problem while in prison.

Charles Levi Goins, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday to five new felony offenses, one misdemeanor and two counts of violating probation on past felony convictions. Four other charges were not prosecuted.

Goins told Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch that it was drug use that “landed” him in court. He said he is willing to participate in substance abuse therapy during the four years he is in prison. At that point, he was unaware his prison stay was about to be doubled.

