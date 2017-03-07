Lytton signs with Morton College

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

When a young man takes the field for the first time in baseball, he either has what it takes or he doesn’t.

Many young players work their way through the ranks of rec league, middle school and high school ball with the dream of making it to the next level, but Monday one Pulaski County player made his dream come true.

In front of family, friends and teammates senior Jordan Lytton put pen to paper to make his decision to play baseball for head coach Nestor Carrillo and the Morton College Panthers in Cicero, Illinois.

The Panthers are a junior college and members of the Illinois Skyway Collegiate Conference and the National Junior College Athletic Association. Last year the Panthers finished with a record of 19-25-1, but a fresh crop of what are expected to be solid and athletic players have the program excited about the future.

“We’re very proud of Jordan and excited for him and his family,” PCHS AD Scott Vest said. “He’s worked hard for this and we have no doubt that he’ll represent Pulaski County well in the college ranks.”

“All Jordan has ever wanted to do was play ball,” his mother Becky Lytton said. “Even as a toddler he would say ‘Dad, want to play a little bit of baseball?’ He has followed his heart. I’m so very proud of him and proud to be his mom. I’m proud of the man he has become and proud of his faith in God. I just wish it wasn’t so far away.”

While he also recognizes the distance, his father Chris Lytton feels like it will be a great experience for his son.

“He’s always been a good kid, I don’t expect that will change when he gets to Morton. I was really impressed with their emphasis on grades, study time and personal responsibility. Their goal is to get their students to a four year school where they can continue to be successful. The baseball is an added extra to that. He put a lot of thought into the decision. I’m very proud of him.”

“It felt like home,” Jordan said. “We went for a visit after one of their coaches contacted me and I knew it was a great place right away. They have great facilities, small class sizes and they do everything they can to help the students make it. The coaches were really involved with making sure the players were making it in the classroom too. If you don’t have a 3.0 grade point average they assign you more study time. I fell like this will really help me reach my goals.”

His goals are another thing that are very clear to Jordan.

“I plan to major in physical education and be a teacher. I’d also love to coach some day.”

There are several questions I like to ask high school athletes moving on to the next level, and the first one is what are the most important things another athlete can do if they want to play college sports.

“Grades,” Lytton said. “If you don’t have the grades then you can’t get into school. You have to make them a priority. You can practice all day long on the field, but if you don’t take care of the classroom too then it’s all going to be a waste of time.”

Finally, I asked Jordan to imagine that little kid who is about to put on his very first baseball uniform this spring in the recreation league and tell me what advice he would give that little player.

“Always wear a cup” he laughed, with a look that indicated he had made the mistake of forgetting his a time or two. “Seriously though, if you’re going to play then play hard and have fun. You’re going to be there anyway, so you may as well try your best and give it all you’ve got. Do the same thing in practice. You’ll play the same way in a game as you do in day to day practice.

Finally, Cougar head coach Jared King added his thoughts on Lytton.

“I’m very excited and proud of Jordan. He’s the type of baseball player that makes the game great. He was never born with outstanding physical tools, but he has as much heart and determination as anyone and that’s what will carry him. I’m looking forward to following his career after he graduates.”

Written by: Editor on March 7, 2017.

