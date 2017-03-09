‘Lion King Jr.’ opens tonight at PCHS Little Theatre

By BROOKE WOOD

More than 100 students from Pulaski County’s elementary and middle schools will bring a Disney classic to life this evening at the high school’s Little Theatre.

“The Lion King Jr.,” directed and choreographed by Pulaski County High School’s theatre arts director Jeff McCoy, also provides an opportunity for more than 15 PCHS students to learn such production skills as makeup, costumes, sound and lights.

McCoy said the high school students also helped “manage the stage by getting students to where they needed to be, helping with bathroom breaks, leading singing and helping with movements.”

The production, based on the critically acclaimed 1994 Disney movie and subsequent Broadway musical, is the 31st highest grossing film in history, earning more than $2 billion in box office and video sales. The musical tells the story of an African lion cub named Simba who runs away after the murder of his father. His many adventures bring him to facing his greatest fear – returning home.

Pulaski Elementary School purchased rights to “Lion King Jr.,” which includes favorite songs from the original production, and McCoy says they’ve added several African themes and dances.

“All the students in the show have tie-dyed costumes, made hats and arms with their animals on them and rehearsed since early January to prepare for the show. Rehearsals were three times a week until the week of the show,” McCoy adds.

The sets were created by stagecraft and set design classes at the high school, and the art department made hats and masks for the characters of Simba, Zazu, Scar and Mufasa.

“It is a very colorful and fun show for children of all ages,” McCoy declares.

The musical begins at 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. A Saturday matinee begins at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5.

