Lady Cougars much improved in loss to Galax

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

Only the players and coaches will ever know what head coach Gina Miano said to her team after their season opening loss to Floyd County Friday, but whatever she said must have hit home. The Lady Cougars took the field again Monday and gave a very solid effort, falling just short in a 1-0 loss to Galax.

“I thought our focus and communication on the field was much better today,” Miano said. “We had a pretty serious talk Friday about focusing on doing the little things right. We did a much better job overall today, but I was really pleased with our defensive effort. We had big plays from our infield and consistency from our outfield. We only had one dropped fly ball, and that was a diving attempt that senior Hollie Eggleston almost got to. Senior Kayla Price made a great play on a hard hit shot, snagging it out of the air at the top of her jump to prevent a big hit. We were fundamentally sound. That’s where it all has to start.”

On paper the Lady Cougars should have won the game. They out hit Galax 7-3. There were no errors in the game by either team. Pulaski County sophomore pitcher Josie Brewer went all 7 innings giving up just one earned run and 4 walks while striking out 9 Galax batters. Galax pitcher Hayden Cassell went all 7 innings also, giving up 7 hits and striking out 8 Lady Cougar batters.

Senior Chelsea Doss, who had a solid game at second base, went 2 for 3 at the plate with a single and a double. Sophomore Laikin Smith also went 2 for 3 at the plate. Price, junior Victoria Goad and sophomore Cheyenne Reed earned a hit each.

The winning run came in the top of the fourth inning. After a pop fly for the first out, Galax got a runner on first by a walk. Brewer struck out the next batter for the second out. The Galax runner stole second with the next batter at the plate, and then scored on a single for the win. The next batter also earned a single, but Brewer struck out the next batter for the final out of the inning.

“The fourth inning hurt us again,” Miano said. “We really didn’t do anything wrong this time, we just allowed them to make a play here and there. We hit the ball well tonight, but we weren’t able to string enough hits together. You also have to credit the Galax pitcher, Hayden Cassell. She didn’t give up a walk and she had great ball control and movement.”

While the loss wasn’t what she wanted, Miano was pleased to see the improvements even though she still knows there’s work to be done.

“We need to work on our bunting and we need to keep getting better every day,” she said. “If we can keep improving like we did today we’ll be fine. I like this group, they’re tough and they aren’t afraid to get dirty. Our seniors are doing what seniors are supposed to do, but our younger players are contributing too. Four of our key players tonight were sophomores. All three seniors made big plays. It was a good night.”

The Lady Cougars will be back in action Wednesday when they host Fort Chiswell High School. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Written by: Editor on March 21, 2017.

Comments

comments