Lady Cougars crushed by Salem

By DAVID GRAVELY, SWT Sports Editor

The Lady Cougar soccer team suffered their worst defeat in recent memory Thursday, falling to Salem 13-0 in a slaughter rule shortened game.

Pulaski County gave up 11 goals in the first half and rarely crossed midfield as Salem controlled the ball throughout the contest. The Lady Cougars recorded no shots on the Lady Spartan goal. Goal keeper Emily lane had 12 saves in the first half and 3 more in the second. In this photo senior Cari Kennedy sends the ball downfield.

The team will need to rebound quickly as they host Carroll County tonight. JV action begins at 5:30, followed by the varsity contest at 7 p.m.

(UPDATE: The games scheduled for Friday, March 31 have been postponed due to rain.)

Written by: Editor on March 31, 2017.

