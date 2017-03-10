Lady Cougars continue to show improvement

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

There’s something going on a little different at PCHS right now on the soccer field. The Lady Cougar soccer team has suddenly found an aggressive streak on the offensive side of the ball.

After an 8-0 dismantling of Galax on the road, some thought that surely Galax must be experiencing a down year. The Lady Cougar soccer team just doesn’t perform like that on either side of the ball, right?

Enter a pretty solid squad from Abingdon Thursday that was looking to set the girls soccer world back on it’s expected path.

Nope….didn’t happen.

The Eagles scored two quick goals to start the game, and clearly some in the stands thought it was going to be back to business as usual.

Senior Konner Deeds cut through the Eagle defense and sent a shot past the Abingdon goal keeper for a score midway through the first half. A few minutes later, she caught the keeper stretched out just a little to far and again caught the back of the net to tie things up.

With a little confidence starting to come back to them, Pulaski County started to get greedy again. In the first half they took a total of 13 shots. Some of them went wide, but the effort and want-to was back. The first half ended with the scored tied up at 2-2.

The shots slowed down in the second half, but they were much more accurate. Junior Emily Southern didn’t take a shot through the entire first half, concentrating on moving the ball and feeding it to her teammates. That changed in the second half. She only took two shots in the second half but made them count, scoring the final two goals of the game to give the Lady Cougars the 4-2 win.

While the matchup was just a scrimmage, head coach Ainsley McDougal was able to see plenty of good things from her team. Five different players (Southern, Deeds, Kami Taylor, Allison Akers and Alicia Noble) took 18 total shots. Nicole Murphy earned an assist and goal keeper Emily Lane recorded four saves. The team hustled and communicated well on the field. The passing, for the most part, was sharp and accurate.

The JV squad was also in action Thursday. It was their first time on the field against an opponent, and at times it showed. The Abingdon squad was just a little quicker to the ball and just a bit more aggressive than the Lady Cougars, but it still remained a scoreless event until the final minutes when a quick quick from an Eagle player snuck past the Lady Cougar keeper.

Pulaski County kept working, and in the final moments had several chances to tie the game. On the final trip down the field an especially well placed shot from freshman Hailey Simpson was stopped halfway across the goal line by the Eagle keeper, just 2 inches away from scoring the goal to tie the game. Several Lady Cougars showed solid footwork and passing, namely Simpson, freshman Lexy Songster and eighth graders Alex Turner, Janie Kapalka and Madelyn Aust along with an unlisted player wearing number 26.

The varsity squad will be back in action Wednesday, March 15 when they host Salem at 6:00. Thursday they travel to William Fleming, again for a varsity only contest at 5:30 p.m.

Written by: Editor on March 10, 2017.

Comments

comments