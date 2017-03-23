Lady Cougar softball earns first win

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

Lady Cougar head softball coach Gina Miano said that if her team improved as much from their second game to their third as they did from their first game to their second, good things could be expected. That improvement came Wednesday as the Lady Cougars defeated Fort Chiswell 8-2.

The difference was evident from the beginning of the game. Pulaski County held Fort Chiswell scoreless in the top of the first and scored 3 runs to take the early lead.

Josie Brewer started the bottom of the first with a single to center field. With Kaylie Akers running for Brewer, Hollie Eggleston bunted and caught the Pioneers off guard, making it to first base on an error.

Chelsea Doss hit a ground ball to center field, scoring Akers and moving Eggleston to third. With Kayla Price at the plate Doss stole second, and then Price hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Eggleston and move Doss to third.

Victoria Goad hit a grounder to center field to score Doss, and then Cheyenne Reed hit a sacrifice to move Goad to second before a strike out ended the inning.

Fort Chiswell got their first base runner of the game in the second inning when Karlynn Goforth hit a fly to left field that was misplayed. The next three batters were put out to end the inning.

Laikin Smith was hit by a pitch to start the bottom of the second and then advanced to third on an error while Brewer was at bat. Hollie Eggleston hit a grounder that was played by the pitcher, who threw her out at first but allowed Smith to score. A ground ball was the third out of the inning, leaving the Lady Cougars up 4-0.

Pulaski County (1-2) added another run in the bottom of the fourth. Haley Jones hit a single to get on base and then stole second with Brewer at bat. Brewer singled, moving Jones to third and then an error allowed Jones to score, putting the Lady Cougars up 5-0.

Price started the bottom of the fifth with a double and then advanced to third on a throwing error on a grounder by Goad. Reed laid down a near perfect bunt that was played by the pitcher, but Price snuck in behind her near the third base line to score. It distracted the pitcher long enough to allow Reed to make it to first. Reed stole second with Kasey Johnston at bat, and then Johnston singled to center field to move Reed to third. With Jones at bat Johnston stole second before hit a grounder to score Reed before the inning ended.

Fort Chiswell continued to battle, however, and Summer Warden opened the top of the seventh inning with a double. With Kayla Nester at bat Warden stole third, and then a grounder by Nester scored her.

“Our goal tonight was to work on our bunting, and I thought we were able to do a good job with that,” Miano said. “Our girls played well. Our hitters got some big hits, several girls had great bunts and we played well defensively. Going up early was a big boost. We also didn’t have a fourth inning meltdown this time. I’m really happy about that.”

The Lady Cougars ended the game with 9 hits while the Pioneers finished with 5 hits. The Lady Cougars committed 4 errors, 3 of those late in the game. Fort Chiswell committed 3 errors.

Brewer went all 7 innings on the mound allowing 5 hits, 2 runs (1 earned) and 3 walks while striking out 9 batters. Mackenzie Harmon went the distance for Fort Chiswell giving up 9 hits, 8 runs (5 earned) and 1 walks while striking out 4 batters.

The surprise of the night was behind the plate. Unknown to most, starting catcher Alexa Nicely was out with the flu. Freshman MaKenzie Reno was given short notice, and suddenly she was starting her first varsity contest as the catcher.

“Reno did a great job for us tonight,” Miano said. “She stepped up when we needed someone to get the job done. That’s a lot of pressure on anybody, especially a freshman. There were only 2 passed balls during the game. She was solid. That makes us better as a team and will help us somewhere down the road this season.”

The Lady Cougars will be back in action Friday when they travel to Floyd County for a rematch with the Buffalos. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

