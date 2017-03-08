Lady Cougar soccer shocks Galax in 8-0 shutout

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

GALAX – The Lady Cougar soccer team came out of the gate hot and speed up as the game moved along Tuesday, dismantling Galax 8-0 on the road.

The Lady Cougars, who have suffered from a slower offensive attack in years past, could have been almost booked on assault charges Tuesday after taking 12 shots on goal in the first half and 11 more in the second. It was the most impressive offensive effort by a Lady Cougar soccer team in several seasons.

Sophomore Allison Akers began making a name for herself, attempting seven shots and scoring three total goals in the contest, one in the first half and two in the second.

Senior Konner Deeds backed her up with two goals of her own. Emily Southern, Kami Taylor and Nicole Murphy scored one goal each.

Alicia Noble, Taylor, Deeds, Murphy and Shannan Hall each has an assist in the effort.

The Lady Cougar defense also played well, and Cari Kennedy recorded two saves in the shutout victory.

The Lady Cougars will be back in action Thursday when they host Abingdon in a JV and varsity scrimmage.

Both scrimmages are set to begin at 5 p.m. on the PCHS practice fields.

