Lady Cougar soccer routes Fleming

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

ROANOKE – The Pulaski County High School Lady Cougar soccer team opened their regular season Thursday with an impressive 8-0 slaughter rule victory over William Fleming.

Senior Konner Deeds opened the scoring for Pulaski County with a goal inside of the first five minutes of play. She followed that up with a second goal shortly afterwards. Junior Emily Southern didn’t want to be left out of the action, scoring two goals of her own in the first half, one of which was scored on a penalty kick. An errant kick from a Fleming player bounced off of another Lady Colonel and into the goal to leave the Lady Cougars up 5-0 at the halftime break.

Deeds finished off the hat trick with her third goal of the game in the second half. Senior Nicole Murphy topped that off with two more goals to give the Lady Cougars the 8-0 win.

Pulaski County finished the game with 16 shots on goal, with 12 of those coming in the first half. Southern finished with 2 goals, Deeds had 3 and Murphy had one. Deeds and Murphy also had an assist each, while sophomore Allison Akers had 2 assists. Semipro goal keeper Emily Lane finished the game with 2 saves.

The Lady Cougars will be back in action Thursday, March 23 when they host William Fleming. The game is set to begin at 6 p.m.

Written by: Editor on March 17, 2017.

