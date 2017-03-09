Judge: Va. child abuse laws don’t protect unborn

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski County judge ruled Wednesday that Virginia’s child abuse and neglect laws don’t protect the unborn as they are written.

As such, prosecutors are prohibited from presenting evidence of Michelle Lynn Donithan’s use of methamphetamine prior to her child’s birth when she goes on trial in June. Donithan is charged with one count of child cruelty and one count of child abuse and neglect through forced ingestion of dangerous substances.

In November, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Wolz told the court Donithan’s child was “severely substance abuse exposed” when she gave birth in November 2015. She says Donithan allegedly admitted to police that she was on a “bender” of methamphetamine use the entire week before the baby was born, and that she used the drug just three hours before giving birth.

