John Clayton Cox Jr.

John Clayton Cox Jr., 66, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at his home in Allisonia, Va.

He was born Dec. 17, 1950, the son of the late John C. Cox Sr. and Joan Phillips Cox.

John served in the U.S. Air Force, worked as a finance manager in the car sales business and attended Grace Fellowship Baptist Church in Max Creek, Va.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra J. Cox; children Annette Nester, Stephane and Scott Cable, Steve and Wendy Cox, and Jason Craig; sister Beth and Dennis Poff; brothers Tim and Sherry Cox, and Kevin and Diane Cox; grandchildren Bryce Nester, Parker Nester, Daniel Cable, Megan Cox, Mason Cox, Zach Cable and Ethan Cable; special aunt Glenna and David Garwood; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, at Grace Fellowship Baptist Church, with Pastor Ron Buchanan officiating. Burial will follow in the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va., with the U.S. Air Force conducting military graveside rites. The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on March 2, 2017.

Comments

comments