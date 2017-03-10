Jeffrey Alan Hurst

Jeffrey Alan Hurst, age 53 of Pulaski, Va. passed away Monday, March 6, 2017 at his home.

Born April 2, 1963, he was the son of Harless James Hurst Jr. and the late Mary Teresa Spalding Hurst.

His grandparents, Harless J. Hurst Sr. and Cora Lee Hurst, Enoch and Daisy Spalding, and brother, Michael D. Hurst, also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his daughter Shannan Smith and wife, Jessica Smith of Pulaski, Va.; grandchildren, Beth Routh and Peyton Routh; father, Harless James Hurst Jr. of Pulaski, Va.; brother, Bill and wife, Robin Hurst of Shiloh, Va. and niece, Kimberly Hurst of Pulaski, Va.

Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, Va.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va. is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on March 10, 2017.

Comments

comments