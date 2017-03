Jaxen Wayne Anderson

Jaxen Wayne Anderson, 1, of Dublin, Va., passed away Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the UVA Medical Center.

Born Feb. 25, 2016, in Radford, Va., he was the son of Adam Maurice Anderson and Michelle Teressa Boothe.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. today (Tuesday) at Bower Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one before service time at the funeral home.

