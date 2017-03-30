January jobless spike should be temporary

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

The holidays contributed to higher unemployment rates across the New River Valley for the month of January.

Pulaski County’s jobless rate ballooned from 5.1 percent in December to 9.3 percent in January. For the same period, Radford increased from 4.5 to 6 percent and Carroll County from 4.7 to 6.6 percent.

From December to January, the number of people filing for unemployment in Giles County grew from 4.8 to 6.9 percent, and in Wythe County from 5.5 to 7.9 percent. Floyd County increased from 3.8 to 5.0 percent.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on March 30, 2017.

Comments

comments