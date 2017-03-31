Intersection altered to improve safety

A project to improve the safety of Round House Road’s intersection with Route 11 in Fairlawn recently got under way. Completion is expected around mid-August.

Round House is a short stretch of road that runs behind Sheetz and is often used as a shortcut between routes 11 and 114.

Pulaski County Board of Supervisors voted in 2011 to enter into a revenue sharing agreement with Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to redo the Round House Road intersection. Supervisors noted that a number of people had lost their lives or been seriously injured trying to cross or enter Route 11 from Round House Road over the years.

