By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
A project to improve the safety of Round House Road’s intersection with Route 11 in Fairlawn recently got under way. Completion is expected around mid-August.
Round House is a short stretch of road that runs behind Sheetz and is often used as a shortcut between routes 11 and 114.
Pulaski County Board of Supervisors voted in 2011 to enter into a revenue sharing agreement with Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to redo the Round House Road intersection. Supervisors noted that a number of people had lost their lives or been seriously injured trying to cross or enter Route 11 from Round House Road over the years.
