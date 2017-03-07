In appreciation of service

The family of the late Charles Richard Guthrie was recently presented with a resolution of appreciation by the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors for his years of service to the county. Supervisor Dean Pratt presented the recognition plaque to Guthrie’s widow, Frances. On hand for the presentation were (from left) supervisor Joe Guthrie, Janet Flory, Frances Guthrie, Susan DiValvo, Dale Flory and Pratt. The resolution recognized Guthrie for his service to the county, which included more than 20 years on the Pulaski County School Board and 17 years on the Pulaski County Planning Commission.

