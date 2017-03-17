I’m all by myself

by Pat Farrell

Do you ever want to throw your hands up in the air and just run away from it all? I don’t believe I’m alone in feeling like this some days.

Have you ever been physically exhausted, and despite all your efforts, felt totally alone? So did Elijah – thousands of years ago. Seems some things never change.

Elijah was a great prophet. God was with him and performed many miracles through him. When Jezebel threatened to kill him, Elijah lost all faith and courage. Exhausted, he ran frightened into the desert. “I’ve had enough Lord,” he cried. “I’m the only one left!” (1 Kings 19)

Sound familiar? Sometimes, we feel like failures, we think our work is meaningless and that nothing we do makes any difference. But, our God is faithful to His chosen ones.

What Elijah didn’t know was there were 7,000 others the Lord had preserved for Himself. He was not alone.

“Yet I have left Me seven thousand in Israel, all the knees which have not bowed unto Baal, and every mouth which hath not kissed him.” 1 Kings 19:18

God’s chosen ones are often hidden. You may not see them, but you should know that they are there.

The Lord sent an angel to feed Elijah so he could build up his strength for the journey ahead. After Elijah ate, he was able to travel 40 more days.

How does God nourish you?

Who does He send?

What is He offering you that will restore your strength?

God also told Elijah to stand and to watch, because He was going to show up in his life. Elijah expected God in the strength of a storm, the power of the wind, the force of an earthquake and the heat of a fire, but God showed up in a “whisper.”

Where is He whispering to you? Are you looking in the wrong places? Remember when you looked for Him in power, strength and force only to realize that He had quietly been with you the entire time?

When you feel you have “had enough,” STOP! Don’t run away, and remember, you are not alone. Expect Him to show up with all the nourishment you need to complete your work. Rest in His gentle whispers that will surround you every day of your life.

“For in the day of trouble, He will keep me safe in His dwelling; He will hide me in the shelter of His tabernacle and set me high upon a rock.” Psalm 27:5

Pat Farrell is a CEP life coach and certified lay minister for the Wytheville District United Methodist Church She can be reached at pat@patfarrellcoach.com or 276-223-8210.

Written by: Editor on March 17, 2017.

Comments

comments