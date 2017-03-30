Illness, injuries wreak havoc on softball squad

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

It’s been a tough couple of days for the Lady Cougar softball team, but head coach Gina Miano won’t make excuses for the two losses her team has taken.

“The flu bug and injuries have really caused us to make some big changes to our lineup,” Miano said. “We have yet to have our entire team on the field at the same time. Victoria Goad injured her hand to start the season and missed the first game. She plays first base for us. After that our catcher, Alexa Nicely, went down with the flu. The flu that’s going around takes them out for five days or so at a time, so that cost us our starting catcher for at least two games. She came back and it looked like we were going to be good, but now we’ve lost our second base senior, Chelsea Doss, to the flu and our starting pitcher is nursing a sore shoulder. We may also have another girl coming down with the flu, so we’re trying to keep her contained until we know for sure. Doss is also one of our backup pitchers, so with Josie Brewer needing some rest we would turn to her, but now we’ve got to turn to Cheyenne Reed, who normally plays third base. It just really throws a wrench in things.”

So far the Lady Cougars have put together a record of 1-5, but that’s a little deceptive. A loss to Floyd County opened the season, followed by a close loss to Galax on the road. Improvements came, however, after each of those games and last week the team got their first win in an 8-2 effort against Fort Chiswell. A second loss to Floyd County wasn’t wanted, but again it was a competitive and close game.

Then everything hit at one time. Christiansburg brought a strong team to Cougarland Tuesday and handed the Lady Cougars a 19-5 defeat. Wednesday the Lady Cougars traveled to Fort Chiswell and took a 12-6 loss to the team they just beat last week.

It’s time to circle the wagons, break out the Lysol and bleach and regroup.

“Every team deals with this from time to time,” Miano said. “It’s a part of the game and you have to deal with it. What makes a team stand out is when they can take a player and fill in the gaps without missing too much. You’ve got to be able to keep moving forward. We’ll get those players back, but in the meantime we can’t fall too far behind or lose what we’ve been working towards.”

One thing Miano has seen that makes her happy is her senior leaders stepping up.

“All three of our seniors have been really pushing not just themselves and each other, but their teammates,” she said. “After the loss to Christiansburg Kayla Price took it on herself to say a few things that she felt needed to be said. Chelsea Doss will fight tooth and nail to get back on the field as quickly as possible. Hollie Eggleston will play any position we ask her to play and give it everything she has. We’re going to be ok with that kind of an attitude. We’ve just got to get through this storm. We need to go from mental vulnerability to mental stability at every position.”

The Lady Cougars will be heading right back into action Friday when they host what is expected to be a strong Carroll County squad. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at the Lady Cougar softball field.

