Howard Roger Dawson

On Sunday, March 12, 2017, Howard Roger Dawson, 72, of Pulaski, Va., passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family. His kind, loving and generous spirit positively impacted all those who knew him throughout his life, and he will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Dawson, and his mother, Esther Mae Ayers Dawson Hendrick.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Brenda Kay Ratcliffe Dawson – their love and devotion to each other never wavered; sons and daughters-in-law Scott and Lisa Dawson of Dublin, Va., and Tim and Sarah Dawson of Pulaski; grandchildren Brock Dawson, Haley Dawson, Hannah Dawson and Jeremy Cox; step-grandchildren Caitlyn Rice Noe and Nathan Rice; stepfather Fred Hendrick; brother and sister-in-law Lansford and Gail Dawson; sister and brother-in-law Maetta Hendrick Crewe and Trent Crewe; and many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law whom he loved dearly.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Pulaski First Church of the Brethren, with Pastor Frank D. Peters officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski. Flowers are appreciated. Donations may also be made to the Pulaski First Church of the Brethren building fund in remembrance of Roger.

Written by: Editor on March 14, 2017.

