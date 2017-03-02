Hensel Lee Underwood

Hensel Lee Underwood, 87, of Dublin, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at the Pulaski Health and Rehab Center.

He was born May 8, 1929, in Pulaski County, Va., the son of the late Sidney Queen and Mary Sheffey Vest Underwood. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Lacy and Roy Underwood, and sister Helen U. Rorrer.

He was a 55-year Mason, a past Master of Henry Clay Lodge #280, Dublin, Taylor Royal Arch Chapter #70 and New River Commandery #32. He was warden of the Pulaski Correctional Facility, and served 35 years in the Department of Corrections.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 66 years, Erma White Underwood, of the home; sons and daughters-in-law Danny and Angelia Underwood of Pulaski, Va., and Mark and Shelia Underwood of Centreville, Va.; grandchildren Brittany Austin and Brandon Underwood; five great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren Lindsay Fedok, Lauren Bullen and Chip Huff; five great-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Dublin United Methodist Church, with Rev. Don Hanshew officiating. Entombment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Dublin. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service time at the church.

The Underwood family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, Va.

Written by: Editor on March 2, 2017.

Comments

comments