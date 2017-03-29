Helen Louise ‘Peggy’ Lawson Stumbo

Helen Louise “Peggy” Lawson Stumbo, 83, transitioned from her Earthly body to her Heavenly home on Thursday, March 23, 2017, after several months of failing health.

Peggy was born Aug. 28, 1933, in Wythe County, Va., to Rev. Eugene and Hazel Lawson, both deceased. She was also preceded in death by sisters Alma McIntosh and Donna Goode.

Surviving are son Duane Alexander and wife Deborah of Galax, Va.; daughter Elaine Alexander Barrow and husband Wayne of Graham, N.C.; granddaughters Kristi Garris (Adam) and Sara Newman (Brad), both of Graham, N.C.; step-grandson Chris Barrow (April) of Pittsboro, N.C.; step-granddaughter Grace Lowe of Galax; great-grandchildren Addison and Ian Garris, Nathan and Jonah Barrow and soon-to-be-born baby girl Newman; sisters Lois Akers, Daris Ayers and Linda Safewright; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Peggy’s greatest treasures were her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her beloved fur baby, Alex. Endless hours were spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren doing crafts, cooking, reading or anything they wanted. Her patience with children was neverending.

Growing up in Draper Valley Pentecostal Church, she developed an early love of music, and was a talented musician playing piano, accordion and guitar. She could play anything on the piano, either by ear or from sheet music. Much of her young adult life was dedicated to playing piano and accordion, and singing beautiful harmony with her sisters in her father’s churches. Utilizing her green thumb, she became a master gardener, and displayed her love of decorating and crafts in her beautiful home, giving away many of her handmade gifts to friends and family. She was a devoted active member of Memorial Baptist Church, teaching a children’s Sunday school class for many years, singing in the choir and serving in many other areas within the church.

Peggy achieved professional milestones in an era when women achieving professional success was not the norm. She went to college at Wytheville Community College at night when her children were still in school, and they went with her every night while she attended classes while also working third shift at Jefferson Mills. Obstacles were just as-yet-unrealized opportunities to her. There was nothing she couldn’t do once she set her mind to it. After finishing night college at Wytheville, she worked for Radford University, eventually retiring as purchasing director for New River Community College.

Duane and Elaine express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation for wonderful caregivers Linda Sylmar, Kayla Clark and Carolyn Safewright. The love and care they gave Peggy was above and beyond anything they could have ever asked.

A celebration of her life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Memorial Baptist Church, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Mike Jones presiding. Visitation with the family will be at the church from noon to 1 p.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Carilion Hospice of the New River Valley, 701 Randolph Street, Suite 110, Radford VA 24141 or to Memorial Baptist Church children’s education, 995 Peppers Ferry Road, Pulaski VA 24301 in her memory.

Arrangements for Peggy are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on March 29, 2017.

Comments

comments