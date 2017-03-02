Harry H. ‘Buddy’ Hudson I

Harry H. “Buddy” Hudson I, 76, of Dublin, Va., died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at his Highland Road farm residence.

He was born July 9, 1940, in Pulaski County, Va., the son of the late Clayton Brown Hudson and George Robert Hudson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Gladys Virginia Hudson; brothers George R. “Jack” Hudson Jr., John R. “Johnny” Hudson, Francis B. “Skinny” Hudson, Charles E. “Charlie” Hudson, Effie W. “Bill” Hudson and Clarence N. “Toot” Hudson.

Buddy was a self-employed and retired Dairy Farmer having owned and operated the Triple H Farm in Dublin alongside his two sons and his devoted and loving wife. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and a member of the Dublin High School Class of 1960.

He is survived by his wife, Gladys Gallimore Hudson of Dublin; sons George W. Hudson and wife Julie of Dublin, and Harry H. “Butch” Hudson II and wife Rhonda of Dublin; and grandchildren Megan Melton, Kadie Hudson, Harry H. “B.J.” Hudson III, Isaac Hudson and Ryan Hudson.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, at Seagle Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jim Alley and the Rev. Johnny Howlett officiating. Interment will follow in Thornspring Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. today (Thursday) at the funeral home.

