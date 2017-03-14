Harold Duane (Denny) Pace

Harold Duane (Denny) Pace, 80, of Pulaski, Va., died Thursday, March 9, 2017, at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida.

He was born Sept. 30, 1936, in Pulaski, the son of the late Willard and Blanche Pace. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald M. Pace.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Sue Dalton Pace; daughter and son-in-law Susan Pace Morris and Chuck; special grandson and traveling buddy Jordan Morris; daughter and son-in law Sarah Pace Huddle and John; grandchildren Jason Huddle, Jeremy Huddle and Katie Huddle Solan; sister Mary Pace Dean and husband Roger; and special nephews Mike Pace, Jon Pace and Brent Dean.

After retiring from Jefferson Mills in Pulaski in 2003, where he was an owner and executive officer, Denny founded DP Sales and continued to provide consulting and international sales services to Jefferson Mills until his second retirement in 2012. He remained on the board of Jefferson Mills, and traveled abroad to meet with key customers until his death.

Denny was known to all as a person who was passionate about life and family. To say he loved people would be an understatement, and he had a knack for making friends immediately. His concern for others also led him to become a CASA volunteer, where his compassion and commitment earned him the CASA Volunteer of the Year award. He also served as a volunteer mentor for many children he held close to his heart at Pulaski Elementary School.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, in Pulaski. The service will be followed by a celebration of Denny’s life from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Al’s on First. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Denny’s favorite charity, Shriner’s Hospitals for Children at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org, or to the First Christian Church roof fund at 524 N. Jefferson Ave., Pulaski VA 24301.

Written by: Editor on March 14, 2017.

Comments

comments