Governor’s School students to compete internationally

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Two students from Southwest Virginia Governor’s School in Pulaski were grand award winners in the 26th annual Blue Ridge Highlands Regional Science Fair recently held at Radford College. They now move on to compete in the International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles in May.

Morgan Fisher and Carly Porter won for their project, “ACTN3, ACN, PPARD, and Outside Factors Influencing High School Male Athletes’ Choice to Pursue a Sport.” A number of other Governor’s School students received awards in the fair.

Fisher is a student at Giles County High School and Porter is from Radford High School.

March 17, 2017

