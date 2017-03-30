Widgetized Section

Girls tennis strong in win over Blue Demons

By DAVID GRAVELY
SWT Sports Editor

The Lady Cougar tennis program continues to turn the corner this season, and Tuesday they earned a hard fought win over visiting Christiansburg by a final score of 6-3.

The event started with the doubles matches. The top seeded team of Alyssa Hyduke and Kadie Hudson fell in a 6-8 nail biter. The second seeded team of Madeleine Hyduke and Allyson Meek won their match in a tie breaker, 9-8. The tie breaking match was a 7-4 win to put them in the win column. Third seeded Ella Hyduke and Breanna Lytton also won a dramatic tie breaker, 9-8. Their tie breaker match ended 7-2. In exhibition doubles action Emily Cox and Kaylee Corvin won 8-1.

The drama didn’t end with the doubles matches.

No. 1 seeded Alyssa Hyduke won her match 6-3, 6-3. Second seeded Hudson lost 1-6, 2-6. Third seeded Madeleine Hyduke won the first set 6-4 and then took the second set in a tie breaker 7-6. The tie breaker was a 7 point match, Hyduke won 7-4.

Fourth seeded Breanna Lytton lost the first set 1-6 but came back to win 6-2 in the second, setting up another tie breaker. This time is was a 10 point match with Lytton winning 10-7. Fifth seeded Allyson Meek lost 2-6, 6-2. Sixth seeded Brooke Sutherland won her match 6-2, 6-2.

“The effort and moxie displayed tonight by the ladies was tremendous,” head coach Brandon Lawson said. “We had 3 matches that were decided by tiebreaks and we had the mental toughness to deliver when it mattered the most. The girls are making a conscientious effort to deliver on some of the things we have been working on in practice and I believe that was demonstrated tonight with our aggressiveness. Do we want to compete? Yes. Do we want to win? Definitely! I am so proud of them and I feel blessed to be here at PCHS with this group!”

The Lady Cougars will be back in action today when they host Carroll County. Matches are set to begin at 4:30 p.m.

March 30, 2017.

