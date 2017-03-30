Girls tennis strong in win over Blue Demons

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

The Lady Cougar tennis program continues to turn the corner this season, and Tuesday they earned a hard fought win over visiting Christiansburg by a final score of 6-3.

The event started with the doubles matches. The top seeded team of Alyssa Hyduke and Kadie Hudson fell in a 6-8 nail biter. The second seeded team of Madeleine Hyduke and Allyson Meek won their match in a tie breaker, 9-8. The tie breaking match was a 7-4 win to put them in the win column. Third seeded Ella Hyduke and Breanna Lytton also won a dramatic tie breaker, 9-8. Their tie breaker match ended 7-2. In exhibition doubles action Emily Cox and Kaylee Corvin won 8-1.

The drama didn’t end with the doubles matches.

No. 1 seeded Alyssa Hyduke won her match 6-3, 6-3. Second seeded Hudson lost 1-6, 2-6. Third seeded Madeleine Hyduke won the first set 6-4 and then took the second set in a tie breaker 7-6. The tie breaker was a 7 point match, Hyduke won 7-4.

Fourth seeded Breanna Lytton lost the first set 1-6 but came back to win 6-2 in the second, setting up another tie breaker. This time is was a 10 point match with Lytton winning 10-7. Fifth seeded Allyson Meek lost 2-6, 6-2. Sixth seeded Brooke Sutherland won her match 6-2, 6-2.

“The effort and moxie displayed tonight by the ladies was tremendous,” head coach Brandon Lawson said. “We had 3 matches that were decided by tiebreaks and we had the mental toughness to deliver when it mattered the most. The girls are making a conscientious effort to deliver on some of the things we have been working on in practice and I believe that was demonstrated tonight with our aggressiveness. Do we want to compete? Yes. Do we want to win? Definitely! I am so proud of them and I feel blessed to be here at PCHS with this group!”

The Lady Cougars will be back in action today when they host Carroll County. Matches are set to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Written by: Editor on March 30, 2017.

Comments

comments