Flu takes toll at DES

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

The flu has taken its toll on Dublin Elementary School, where the number of absences on Monday and Tuesday were higher than usual for March.

“We did have several reported cases of Dublin Elementary students who were diagnosed [with the flu],” Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers said Tuesday.

Dr. Mike Perry, principal at DES, said the flu “hit the school later than usual.” Of the 72 student absences Monday, 17 were reported as the flu. Another 11 were reported Tuesday when 80 students didn’t make it to school.

Siers explained the school system has undertaken sanitization methods at Dublin Elementary in response.

“We made sure that all classrooms and equipment were sanitized Monday evening, which will hopefully prevent it from spreading,” he said.

Virginia trended “high” for reported flu cases for Week 10 of the official influenza season that ended March 11, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One strain of flu that’s making the rounds this season is called “H3N2,” a particularly tough form of influenza.

Written by: Editor on March 22, 2017.

Comments

comments