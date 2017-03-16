Fleetwood Mac tribute band returns

The sounds of Fleetwood Mac return to the historic Pulaski Theatre March 25 in the form of the tribute band TUSK.

“They ARE Fleetwood Mac,” claims Bob McKinney, president of the theatre’s board of directors.

Billed as TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute, the concert re-creates the British-American band that formed in London in 1967 and went on to release such popular hits as “Landslide,” “Rhiannon,” “Go Your Own Way,” “Don’t Stop,” “Dreams,” “Say You Love Me” and “Hold Me.”

