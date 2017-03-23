Fleetwood Mac tribute band returns

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

The sounds of Fleetwood Mac return Saturday to the historic Pulaski Theatre in the form of the tribute band TUSK.

“They ARE Fleetwood Mac,” claims Bob McKinney, president of the theatre’s board of directors.

Billed as TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute, the concert re-creates the British-American band that formed in London in 1967 and went on to release such popular hits as “Landslide,” “Rhiannon,” “Go Your Own Way,” “Don’t Stop,” “Dreams,” “Say You Love Me” and “Hold Me.”

“People who saw them here last year were amazed and wanted to get them back,” McKinney says.

TUSK’s five members assume the roles of Mick Fleetwood, Christine and John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks. Kathy Phillips is Nicks.

McKinney insists that she “has all of Stevie Nick’s moves, and a few of her own.”

According to the group’s website, the seasoned TUSK members “have been making music together in various combinations and styles, from complete originals to covers, for over 30 years. It is only fitting that they should come together to form the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute, and pay homage to a group that dominated the charts during the band members’ formative years.”

Along with Phillips on vocals, band members include Scott McDonald (guitar, vocals), Kim Williams (keys, vocals), Randy Artiglere (bass) and Tom Nelson (drums).

Tickets may be purchased online at pulaskitheatre.com. They’re also available at The Southwest Times, Martin’s Pharmacy, Pulaski On Main and the Pulaski Visitors Center. Advance tickets are $20. Admission is $25 at the door. The concert begins at 8 p.m.

Written by: Editor on March 23, 2017.

Comments

comments