Five months after accident, Logan Smith returns home resolute, strong

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Logan Smith’s calm demeanor gives no indication of what happened to him just five months ago as he made his way home on a wet Pulaski County road.

“I remember everything,” Logan says of Friday, Oct. 21.

He had just left New River Community College and was looking forward to traveling with his parents, Bobby and Robin, to a Tennessee fishing tournament where his brother, Corey, was competing as a member of the Virginia Tech Bass Fishing Team.

Logan, 18, remembers traveling on Bagging Plant Road in Dublin when his truck hydroplaned in a curve, then slid sideways into a barbed wire fence before going over a 30-foot embankment and flipping onto its top.

He remained conscious throughout the ordeal although he says a timeline wasn’t put together until much later. Now, he knows it was approximately 45 minutes before a Dublin town employee saw his vehicle and 90 minutes before first responders were able to get him out of the truck.

He was immediately airlifted to Roanoke Memorial. “I’m pretty sure I couldn’t feel or move anything from my neck down,” Logan says of the flight to the hospital.

Robin Smith says she was at home when two police officers came to deliver the news about her son. She asked if he was alive and they told her he was, but they also let her know his injuries were critical.

“I was afraid I wasn’t going to be able to tell him goodbye,” she recalls of the panic she felt as she rushed to the Roanoke hospital.

The Smiths’ world was suddenly turned upside down – and the ramifications of the accident were just beginning. The doctors told the family that Logan’s sixth and seventh vertebrae had been pushed forward, bruising his spine.

“The doctors told me I wouldn’t ever get anything back because it was a complete spinal cord injury. But none of them were completely negative,” Logan shares in a composed, peaceful voice.

“They told us it was complete – which I didn’t really know what meant – and that he was an Asia A. Now I know what that means – that’s the worst,” Robin adds in a voice that breaks as much with remembered sorrow as gratitude for the days that followed being told Logan may be paralyzed for life.

After 10 days at Roanoke Memorial, he and Robin were flown to the Atlanta-based Shepherd Center, a medical research, rehabilitation and treatment facility for spine and brain injuries. On the way there, Logan says he “got some feeling in my hands.”

Since Shepherd has such a long waiting list, Robin will tell anyone “it was a miracle we got in.”

Shepherd’s staff found out he was in worse shape than previously thought. They discovered six blood clots, one in his main artery. He also had a cracked sternum, a bruised heart and fluid on his lungs.

“Even with all of that, [the Shepherd Center] wouldn’t let him lay around. They made him get up and move,” Robin points out.

They put him into a powered wheelchair and started therapy the first day. Robin remained with him throughout his stay at Shepherd, sleeping in a chair in his room. As a district sales manager for Avon, she was able to work from her laptop during the day. Each evening, after the day’s therapy was complete, they would eat and then work out in the gym.

Shepherd’s therapists worked on Logan’s neck and arms. The mother and son team set daily goals and she would post pictures of his hard work on a Facebook page called “Prayers for Logan” that has grown to almost 4,000 members. She entered diary notations of any progress, including when he was first able to move his hands and the first time he fed himself.

Logan was soon introduced to a manual wheelchair as he grew stronger and eventually even played rugby using a bike powered by his arms. Robin reports that the therapists at Shepherd “loved him because he didn’t ever quit. He pushed. Everything they would lay in front of him he would do.”

Tactile sensation returned to most of his upper body, and now he can move his arms and hands.

“I don’t have full feeling in my stomach but I have ab use,” Logan explains.

And that, Robin says, was huge: “That’s below his injury, which they told us he would never have. So, that’s a miracle.”

All the while, Logan remained Logan, without rancor or anger. His mother says he’s always been the family’s “peacemaker.”

“The whole time he never got upset or angry,” she explains. “I wanted him to. I felt like he should grieve, or whatever you want to do – and he never did. The only time was when I saw four tears roll down his cheek when he was hurting.”

Logan adds, “I never got mad or anything – just sometimes, you have to stop and think about stuff for a little while.”

He admits he was in a lot of pain when he first got to Shepherd but they weaned him off painkillers after a month. He takes no pain medicine now. but says, “I get a little bit of nerve pain in my legs from time to time.”

Logan says the experience “never got to me real bad. In general, I’m a very calm person.”

Robin, who was once told she could never have children, says she believes in miracles: “Only God knows. So, nothing you tell me today is going to upset me because I know.”

On March 17, Logan and Robin returned home to Dublin. The next day, people lined up to greet him during a gathering at the Dublin Church of God where the family attends. Several of them, who knew him from the Facebook page, had driven for hours to meet him.

Some of them had contributed to the 800 cards – many of them containing money – Logan received while he was at Shepherd.

A lot of work went into preparing the family’s two-story house for Logan’s return. God’s Pit Crew built a deck at the back of the house and contractors installed a chair lift. The lift was paid for through the monetary gifts sent to Logan after the accident.

Thanks to family and friends, all carpet was pulled up, doorways were widened, and a brother in-law renovated a bathroom to accommodate Logan’s wheelchair. Greg, Thomas, Nelson and Jamie, from Lowe’s in Fairlawn completed home renovations at no charge on the bottom floor where Logan will be working out.

Logan and the family were also thankful to New Perspective, the organization that provided gas for Bobby’s trips to Shepherd.

“Dad drove down every weekend, putting 50,000 miles on one of our cars over a 23-week period,” Logan says.

They both said there were so many to thank, such as Charity Chair Ambulance who got them to Atlanta – and the therapists at Shepherd who took him to the Atlanta SCC conference championship, a Hawk’s basketball game, and the Atlanta Aquarium where he swam with whales.

Logan says he has made friends for life with his Shepherd therapists.

They also thanked the first responders at the scene of the accident. A Lifeguard air transport helicopter, REMSI, Dublin and Newbern fire departments and Pulaski County Special Operations Team all responded on Oct. 21. “I’m so thankful for how they removed him from the truck. It could have been worse,” Robin says.

Logan says he is grateful to the family, friends, and members of the church and Pulaski County community who have been there for him. A prayer vigil was held in Dublin after the accident.

“I’m grateful to live in this community. There are so many good people in this town and county,” Robin adds.

“We’re very blessed in that we had very little to pay from our medical bills because of insurance,” Logan explains. Insurance should take care of almost $3 million in medical bills.

Robin says “every penny” of funds raised through an April 2 singing and May 19 golf tournament will help pay for Logan’s rehabilitation and equipment “for him to live life as normal as possible – to fish, boat, camp, kayak, and bike.”

A page has been set up at www.gofundme.com/walk-with-logan-2vjzsks for donations, and his journey can be followed at #WalkWithLogan.

Neither mother nor son have given up on him walking. In five months, Logan plans to return to Shepherd for more strengthening. In the meantime, he’ll be working out and completing his NRCC course work from last semester.

“We still believe he’ll walk again,” Robin explains. “We know this is a storm, but we believe that we’re supposed to be helping people while we’re going through this storm.”

Logan has “no doubt” he will walk again: “There’s so much research and there were several people at Shepherd with my same injury who can walk now.”

Those are some of the same people that have changed his outlook on life: “I understand people’s situations better than I did before, seeing others who are handicapped and struggling you can relate and help them get through it. You figure out what you can really handle.”

