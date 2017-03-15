By BROOKE J. WOOD
One Pulaski County supervisor wants to defund the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley (FAC), citing concerns with the non-profit organization’s board oversight and transparency.
Andy McCready, who serves as chairman for the board of supervisors, recommended during a Monday evening budget work session that the governing body “zero out” the $2,500 grant match for the FAC.
Supervisor Joe Guthrie asked McCready’s reason for wanting to do that.
