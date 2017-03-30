Fairlawn road improvements out for now

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

It looks like improvements proposed for Route 11 in Fairlawn won’t be added to VDOT’s 2018-2023 Six-Year Improvement Program this time around.

Jason Bond, spokesman for Virginia Department of Transportation, said the project was not recommended for funding consideration this time. That was unclear in website links referenced in a prepared statement issued through the Richmond office earlier this month.

Pulaski County had applied last fall for nearly $4.5 million through Virginia’s SMART SCALE law to fund the proposed project. Bond said the application can be resubmitted next fall for consideration in 2019, should the county so choose.

The project would have included sidewalks, additional and extended turn lanes, improved pedestrian flow and a reduction in duplicate commercial entrances.

The SMART SCALE law scores transportation projects “to facilitate investment of limited tax dollars in the right” projects.

Written by: Editor on March 30, 2017.

Comments

comments