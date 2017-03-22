FAC makes case for county funding arts

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley (FAC) made its case Monday evening for Pulaski County to continue funding the non-profit organization, but the final decision about whether to proceed with monies for the FAC may not come until much later.

Board of supervisors chair Andy McCready said during a budget meeting last week he wanted to zero-out the FAC. He questioned the board’s oversight and transparency since the FAC board did not report its executive director’s failure to pay payroll taxes.

When FAC board president Beckie Cox was contacted after last week’s meeting, she acknowledged that payroll taxes were unpaid from 2008 to 2015. But she also said “there was no reason to make it public.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on March 22, 2017.

Comments

comments